Texas Rangers investigating City of Trinidad after water issues, controversial arrests, firings

The Brief The Texas Rangers have confirmed to FOX 4 they are investigating the City of Trinidad following the city's controversies involving water quality, arrests and firings. Several lawsuits are pending against the city, including one filed this week by the former City Administrator over her firing in Feb. 2026. The current City Administrator, Cynthia Dosier, has not returned FOX 4's request for comment about the Texas Rangers' investigation.



After controversial arrests, alleged retaliatory firings and a litany of water issues, the Texas Rangers are investigating the City of Trinidad.

What we know:

The Texas Rangers confirmed to FOX 4 they have begun an investigation into the City of Trinidad.

"We can confirm the Texas Rangers are investigating. As this is an active investigation, we have no further information to provide," the Texas Rangers said to FOX 4 in a statement.

Dig deeper:

The law enforcement agency's investigation comes as multiple lawsuits have been filed against the city over retaliatory firings and controversial arrests related to the city's water quality issues.

This week, former Trinidad City Administrator and Secretary Lindsey Patterson filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming she had "no record of discipline" when she was terminated in Feb. 2026.

Patterson's suit claims she was fired after reporting to the Trinidad Police Department that "public funds belonging to the city were being held by private individuals."

Former Trinidad City Administrator Lindsey Patterson

Trinidad's current City Administrator, Cynthia Dosier, has been listed as a defendant in several of the lawsuits. She has not returned FOX 4's request for comment since our first report.

On Friday, FOX 4's David Sentendrey attempted to speak to Dosier at her office in Trinidad. Dosier had no comment when asked about the Texas Rangers' investigation.

Cynthia Dosier (R)

"It’s way bigger than just water"

What they're saying:

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws previously called for an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the city's now-public issues. He tells Sentendrey he's glad that's finally happening.

"I wanted people here to know that there is going to be transparency at the end of this," Haws said.

"We need to know that our office is in order and I think the best way to do that is with a third party having eyes on it and finding out what really is going on here."

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws

The investigation wouldn't have come without Henderson County resident Jennifer Combs' arrest for a Facebook post concerning the city's water quality.

"To tell the story to someone they would think you were crazy. You know what I mean?"

She says she's glad the Texas Rangers are investigating, but that the root of the issue remains: the city's water issues.

"I’m just ready for all of it to calm down and what’s going to happen is gonna happen, and the rest needs to be done so we can get back to the real issues of fixing the water. People deserve clean water."

Jennifer Combs

Trinidad Water Saga

Timeline:

The saga in Trinidad, which claims less than 800 residents, began in May following Combs' arrest over the city's water issues.

Combs' post stated that people had been hospitalized after drinking the city's water. FOX 4 has not verified that anyone in Trinidad was hospitalized from drinking the city's water.

A Henderson County grand jury declined to indict Combs, who has since filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Trinidad and Gregory which alleges she was arrested in "an act of deliberate political retaliation."

Since our initial report, FOX 4 has continued to receive images of dirty and discolored water from the residents of Trinidad.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Trinidad water issues

Trinidad officials have admitted the city has struggled to keep its water clean. Combs said the water "looks like the Trinity River."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed to FOX 4 it received a complaint regarding the water quality in Trinidad, and that an investigation is ongoing.

One day after FOX 4's initial report on Combs, citizen journalist Winston Noles protested outside Trinidad City Hall with a sign with expletives targeting "bad cops."

Noles was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the sign. The Trinidad Municipal Judge, Shellena Bivens, later dismissed the charge.

On Wednesday, May 27, Alex Estrada and Colby Reyes, two former Trinidad employees, filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the city administrator fired them without cause.

Reyes, the former Trinidad Water Clerk, says in the lawsuit that she was fired because she "refused to lie" on behalf of Gregory and City Administrator Dosier.

Reyes' lawsuit claims Gregory publicly fabricated a story that Reyes was frightened by Noles in order to arrest him, in which Reyes says she put in writing she was "never offended" by Noles.

A law firm representing Estrada and Reyes and Consumer Wellness Center Labs are organizing free independent water testing for people on Trinidad's water supply as the TCEQ investigation continues.

At a May 28 Trinidad City Council meeting, Judge Bivens was fired as the city's municipal judge. The issue of water quality in Trinidad was never addressed.

Gregory, who made his first public comments since FOX 4 initially reported on the story, said he had "nothing to hide" in relation to Combs and Noles' arrests.

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws suggested to Sentendrey that the Texas Rangers should investigate the city and its police department after the recent arrests and water issues have come to light.

Bivens is considering legal action against Trinidad, with her attorney saying her firing was unjust. "I’m a good judge. I’m a damn good judge," Bivens told Sentendrey.

In June, a family in Trinidad alleged that after showering with the city's water, their teenage daughter suffered a chemical burn.

An attorney for the family provided a preliminary water test strip result that showed "dangerous" free chlorine levels in the Logan family's water. It remains unclear if Trinidad's recent water treatment led to the Logans' daughter's rash.

A planned meeting for Thursday, June 4 to give an update on the city's attempts to fix their water quality issues was canceled. Mayor Haws said he did not receive a reason for the cancellation, though a small protest took place outside the planned meeting.

Gregory resigned from his position as Trinidad Police Chief following the multiple controversies. His final day with the department was June 19.

Gregory has declined interview requests from FOX 4, citing pending lawsuits.

Following news of Gregory's resignation, the Trinidad judge who approved the arrest warrant for Combs wrote a scathing letter against him and his police department.

McKee's letter questions "the accuracy, completeness, and reliability of information presented" to him by two Trinidad police officers in relation to Combs' arrest warrant.

What's next:

Interim Trinidad Police Chief Cameron Beckham told Sentendrey over the phone he has a meeting with the Texas Rangers in the next few weeks and plans to fully cooperate with their investigation.