Trinidad family says daughter suffered chemical burn after showering with city's water

The Brief A Trinidad family is considering legal action after they say their daughter was hospitalized with a chemical burn after taking multiple showers using the city's water. Facebook posts from Trinidad show the city was in the process of changing a disinfectant in its water system at the time the girl took the showers. The potential hospitalization due to the city's water comes after arrests, lawsuits and firings related to the city's water concerns and police department.



More concerns about the water in the small Texas town of Trinidad have arisen after a family says their daughter suffered a chemical burn after showering with the city's water.

Trinidad girl hospitalized over rash

Victim's rashes

What we know:

Dave and Misty Logan say their 16-year-old daughter suffered a chemical burn after taking multiple showers using Trinidad water.

The Logans say their daughter first reported her skin issues after showering on May 28. After taking two additional showers to ease the pain, her skin became more irritated.

Medical records from a Children's Health Dallas appointment read: "Most likely chemical burn/severe dermatitis from water she was exposed to."

What they're saying:

"This is not a laughing matter."

David Logan, who has lived in Trinidad with his family for 20 years, tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey the water in Trinidad has long been discolored.

He and his wife believe the water caused his daughter to be hospitalized. "I do strongly believe that this, with my daughter, had something to do with the water."

"The doctors had come to the conclusion that what she had been exposed to was something from our water," Misty Logan said.

The family is weighing legal action against the city.

David and Misty Logan

Trinidad Water Issues

FOX 4 has continued to receive images of dirty and discolored water from the residents of Trinidad.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Trinidad water issues

Trinidad officials have admitted the city has struggled to keep its water clean. One resident said the water "looks like the Trinity River."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed to FOX 4 it received a complaint regarding the water quality in Trinidad, and that an investigation is ongoing.

According to the city's Facebook page, Trinidad was in the middle of changing a disinfectant in its water system at the time of the girl's shower her family claims caused the rash. The conversion process ended on May 30.

It remains unclear if Trinidad's recent water treatment led to the Logans' daughter's rash.

An attorney for the family provided a preliminary water test strip result that showed "dangerous" free chlorine levels in the Logan family's water.

Trindad Water Saga

Timeline:

The girl's rash, hospitalization and potential litigation come as Trinidad is facing a myriad of lawsuits after arrests that raised free speech concerns and the aforementioned water concerns.

On May 20, FOX 4 reported that Henderson County resident Jennifer Combs was charged with felony false alarm by the Trinidad Police Department after making an April Facebook post concerning the city's water issues.

Her post stated that people had been hospitalized after drinking the city's water. Trinidad Police Chief Charles Gregory responded by saying Combs’ post "creates fear, panic, or unnecessary emergency response within a community."

A Henderson County grand jury declined to indict Combs, who has since filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Trinidad and Gregory which alleges she was arrested in "an act of deliberate political retaliation."

FOX 4 has not verified that anyone in Trinidad was hospitalized from drinking the city's water.

One day after FOX 4's initial report, citizen journalist Winston Noles protested outside Trinidad City Hall with a sign with expletives targeting "bad cops." Noles was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the sign. The Trinidad Municipal Judge, Shellena Bivens, later dismissed the charge.

On Wednesday, May 27, Alex Estrada and Colby Reyes, two former Trinidad employees, filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the city administrator fired them without cause.

Reyes, the former Trinidad Water Clerk, says in the lawsuit that she was fired because she "refused to lie" on behalf of Gregory and City Administrator Cynthia Dosier.

Reyes' lawsuit claims Gregory publicly fabricated a story that Reyes was frightened by Noles in order to arrest him, in which Reyes says she put in writing she was "never offended" by Noles.

A law firm representing Estrada and Reyes and Consumer Wellness Center Labs are organizing free independent water testing for people on Trinidad's water supply as the TCEQ investigation continues.

At a May 28 Trinidad City Council meeting, Judge Shellena Bivens was fired as the city's municipal judge. The issue of water quality in Trinidad was never addressed.

C.J. Grisham, an attorney representing Combs, spoke directly to Chief Gregory, telling him: "You have dishonored your badge, this department, and every good officer who wears one."

Gregory, who made his first public comments since FOX 4 initially reported on the story, said he had "nothing to hide" in relation to Combs and Noles' arrests.

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws suggested to Sentendrey that the Texas Rangers should investigate the city and its police department after the recent arrests and water issues have come to light.

Bivens is considering legal action against Trinidad, with her attorney saying her firing was unjust. "I’m a good judge. I’m a damn good judge," Bivens told Sentendrey.

What's next:

The City of Trinidad will hold a water workshop on Thursday, June 4 to receive a report from Aqua Services, the company servicing the area's water.

Aqua Services, Trinidad City Council members and the Trinidad City Administrator have not responded when asked for comment.

Any residents using Trinidad's water who want to take part in free testing can email TrinidadWater@gfalaw.us for more information.