Tormenta Rampaging Run: Six Flags Over Texas’ newest roller coaster opens

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas is officially opening Tormenta Rampaging Run, the world's first-ever giga dive coaster, on Thursday. The ride shatters six world records, plunging brave riders down a 309-foot peak at a 95-degree angle, reaching top speeds of 87 mph. The coaster features a heart-stopping twist where it holds riders directly over the vertical edge for three seconds before dropping them.



The newest roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas breaks six world records. Tormenta Rampaging Run also opens to the public this week.

Tormenta Rampaging Run

What's new:

The new ride’s grand opening is set for Thursday in the park’s new Spanish village, fittingly called Rancho de la Tormenta.

The plaza features colorful banners with Spanish music. Tormenta, which is branded as the first-ever giga dive coaster, is the main attraction.

What they're saying:

"This is a giga dive coaster. I know we’re using nerdy coaster terminology, but what that is is a giga coaster is any coaster that is 300 and 399 feet tall. So, it sometimes isn’t a dive coaster. Sometimes it’s just a coaster that doesn’t go upside down or anything. So the giga is that part, but then we have the dive part. A dive coaster is interesting because when we get to the top, we’re going to hold you over the edge for about three seconds, let you stare down at life’s choices, and then you get to enjoy the rest of the ride," said Tony Clark, a Six Flags spokesman.

FOX 4’s Paige Ellenberger got the chance to preview it on Wednesday before it opens to the public.

"Holy cannoli!" she yelled as she plummeted more than 300 feet. "We’re upside down. We’re around. Hands up. Oh my god. Holy cow. Tears are coming out. I think I’m drooling a little bit here. I am shaking."

She called it unbelievable and said by the time the ride ended, she was physically shaking because of the adrenaline.

Clark argued it’s better than a cup of coffee.







By the numbers:

Reaching a maximum height of 309 feet above the ground, the ride drops you 285 feet at 95 degrees for its drop, followed by twists and turns throughout the rest of the track.

The ride boasts six world records, according to the Six Flags Over Texas website:

Tallest Dive Coaster: 309 ft

Highest 95 Degree Beyond Vertical Drop: 285 ft

Fastest Dive Coaster: 87 mph

Highest Immelmann Inversion: 218 ft

Tallest Vertical Coaster Loop: 179 ft

Longest Dive Coaster: 4,199 ft