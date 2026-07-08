World Cup 2026: Dozens arrested during matches in Arlington

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The Brief 13 arrests were made during Monday's Spain vs. Portugal World Cup match at Dallas Stadium, bringing the total arrests across eight games to 46. Most offenses are typical for major sporting events, primarily involving criminal trespassing, public intoxication, ticket scalping, and trademark counterfeiting. Arlington police did not release any specific details about the individuals who were arrested.



Nearly 70,000 fans have descended upon Dallas Stadium in Arlington for each of the 2026 World Cup matches, but only a handful have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Arrests at Dallas Stadium

What we know:

Arlington police said there were a total of 13 arrests during Monday’s match between Spain and Portugal.

That included four arrests for trademark counterfeiting, eight arrests for criminal trespassing, and one arrest for public intoxication.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the individuals who were arrested.

World Cup Arrests in Arlington

By the numbers:

While there have not been major issues in Arlington, there have been arrests at each of the matches.

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 arrests

June 17: England vs. Croatia – 6 arrests

June 22: Argentina vs. Austria – 9 arrests

June 25: Japan vs. Sweden – 1 arrest

June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan – 7 arrests

June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway – 4 arrests

July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – 3 arrests

July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – 13 arrests

July 14: TBD

Dig deeper:

Most of the arrests have been for crimes you might expect at a sporting event.

trademark counterfeiting

criminal trespassing

public intoxication

liquor law violations

assault

family violence assault

solicitation over scalping tickets

out-of-state parole violation

What's next:

Arlington has one final semi-final match that will take place on Tuesday.