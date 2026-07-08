World Cup 2026: Dozens arrested during matches in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Nearly 70,000 fans have descended upon Dallas Stadium in Arlington for each of the 2026 World Cup matches, but only a handful have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Arrests at Dallas Stadium
What we know:
Arlington police said there were a total of 13 arrests during Monday’s match between Spain and Portugal.
That included four arrests for trademark counterfeiting, eight arrests for criminal trespassing, and one arrest for public intoxication.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the individuals who were arrested.
World Cup Arrests in Arlington
By the numbers:
While there have not been major issues in Arlington, there have been arrests at each of the matches.
- June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 arrests
- June 17: England vs. Croatia – 6 arrests
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria – 9 arrests
- June 25: Japan vs. Sweden – 1 arrest
- June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan – 7 arrests
- June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway – 4 arrests
- July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – 3 arrests
- July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – 13 arrests
- July 14: TBD
Dig deeper:
Most of the arrests have been for crimes you might expect at a sporting event.
- trademark counterfeiting
- criminal trespassing
- public intoxication
- liquor law violations
- assault
- family violence assault
- solicitation over scalping tickets
- out-of-state parole violation
What's next:
Arlington has one final semi-final match that will take place on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.