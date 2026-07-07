DEA seizes 66 pounds of meth and thousands of pills in North Texas drug raid

The Brief Three men from Texas and California face federal conspiracy charges for running a multi-month drug trafficking ring in North Texas. Law enforcement seized dozens of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, alongside firearms and thousands of suspected counterfeit pills. All three suspects remain in federal custody while they await their next court appearances.



Three men in Abilene have been charged in federal court in connection with what authorities describe as a drug trafficking operation that spanned the course of several months.

The operations resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, codeine syrup, marijuana, counterfeit pills and firearms.

Federal drug conspiracy charges in Abilene

What we know:

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal criminal complaint was filed on June 24 involving conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth charges against the following individuals:

28-year-old Inez Jonathan Leal, of Abilene, Texas.

51-year-old Joseph Santos Carrillo, of Abilene, Texas.

28-year-old Luis Arturo Carrillo Jr, of California.

Authorities allege the three men were involved in a narcotics trafficking conspiracy that was under investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

DEA details massive narcotics and firearms seizure

Dig deeper:

According to the DEA, during the execution of a residential search warrant on June 24, investigators seized:

About 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) of cocaine

30 kilograms (66 pounds) of methamphetamine

About 17,670 pills labeled as Farmapram weigh about 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds)

93 bottles of codeine cough syrup labeled Kodel

About 75 pounds of marijuana

THC products

Multiple firearms.

The DEA said the Farmapram-labeled pills are believed to be counterfeit alprazolam tablets.

DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker said the investigation reflects cooperation among federal, state and local agencies aimed at disrupting drug trafficking organizations operating in North Texas.

What's next:

The defendants remain in federal custody pending further court proceedings.

The DEA's Fort Worth District Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Abilene Police Department investigated the case.