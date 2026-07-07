DEA seizes 66 pounds of meth and thousands of pills in North Texas drug raid
ABILENE, Texas - Three men in Abilene have been charged in federal court in connection with what authorities describe as a drug trafficking operation that spanned the course of several months.
The operations resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, codeine syrup, marijuana, counterfeit pills and firearms.
Federal drug conspiracy charges in Abilene
What we know:
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal criminal complaint was filed on June 24 involving conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute meth charges against the following individuals:
- 28-year-old Inez Jonathan Leal, of Abilene, Texas.
- 51-year-old Joseph Santos Carrillo, of Abilene, Texas.
- 28-year-old Luis Arturo Carrillo Jr, of California.
Authorities allege the three men were involved in a narcotics trafficking conspiracy that was under investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
DEA details massive narcotics and firearms seizure
Dig deeper:
According to the DEA, during the execution of a residential search warrant on June 24, investigators seized:
- About 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) of cocaine
- 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of methamphetamine
- About 17,670 pills labeled as Farmapram weigh about 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds)
- 93 bottles of codeine cough syrup labeled Kodel
- About 75 pounds of marijuana
- THC products
- Multiple firearms.
The DEA said the Farmapram-labeled pills are believed to be counterfeit alprazolam tablets.
DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker said the investigation reflects cooperation among federal, state and local agencies aimed at disrupting drug trafficking organizations operating in North Texas.
What's next:
The defendants remain in federal custody pending further court proceedings.
The DEA's Fort Worth District Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Abilene Police Department investigated the case.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).