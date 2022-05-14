Many Texans worried about power grid after being asked to conserve power this weekend

As temperatures this weekend made it feel like mid-summer, the group in charge of the state's power grid asked Texans to ease up on electricity use.

ERCOT's call for Texans to limit electricity use was issued late Friday.

It sent the notice after six power plants unexpectedly went down. As of Saturday, five of those power facilities were back online.

So far, there have been no blackouts, but it does leave Texans asking, how prepared are we?

The months of April and May are usually set aside for what energy experts call maintenance season before the summer comes.

Some of that maintenance has been delayed because of the unusually hot weather this time of year.

Then, six plants failed unexpectedly Friday.

Those six plants consist of enough energy to supply the city of Austin.

So Texans were concerned when ERCOT asked for people to conserve electricity this weekend.

"I think we will get through this weekend, but the summer is going to depend on the weather," said Daniel Cohen, Rice University energy expert. "It’s going to be a question of, will the record hot days in the spring, is that what’s to come for an unusually hot summer? Then we could have serious problems in Texas."

Even with five of the 6 power facilities back up and running, ERCOT is asking Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. through this weekend.

They are also asking people to avoid using large appliances at the same time.

With possible record temperatures this weekend and record demand on the grid, the first step from ERCOT is to ask the public to conserve.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted on social media that he met with ERCOT. An hour later, the conservation notice came out.

Meanwhile, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released a statement calling on more future changes to make sure the grid is reliable.