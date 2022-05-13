Texans asked to conserve power after power facilities tripped offline

article

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power after six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon.

They are asking everyone to conserve power after losing nearly 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

Texans are being asked to set "their thermostats to 78 degrees or above" and avoid using large appliances during peak hours, which is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., through the weekend.

This came after ERCOT already warned of record energy demand next week.