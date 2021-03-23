Texas opening COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Monday

article

All adults in the state of Texas will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the change is due to an expected increase in supply. Many parts of the state have also made great progress in vaccinating priority groups.

"We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases," said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Providers are expected to still give priority to people over the age of 80, even going as far as immediately moving them to the front of the line whether or not they have an appointment.

Also next week, DSHS will launch a statewide vaccine registration website and hotline for some public vaccine clinics. The shots are also now available through many pharmacies and private providers.

"With every dose, Texas gets closer to normal and protects more lives from COVID-19 hospitalization and death," Texas DSHS said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

LINK: dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine