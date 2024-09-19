Operation Lone Star leaders tout recent improvements for improving morale for National Guard troops

The Brief The Texas Senate Committee on Border Security held a hearing in Austin Thursday to discuss Operation Lone Star and its affect on the mental health and well-being of National Guard troops. Currently, 3,000 military members have been assigned to the operation. About 125 of them were involuntary. Texas Military Department Major General Thomas Suelzer said recent improvements made to housing and increased access to mental health services have boosted morale. Since its launch, the multiagency effort has led to 518,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and a decrease of illegal crossings into Texas by 85%, according to the Texas Military Department.



Texas lawmakers are examining the impact Operation Lone Star is having on the health and well-being of National Guard troops assigned to the mission.

The joint operation was launched in March 2021 in an effort to help secure the southern border.

According to the Texas Military Department, thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers have been assigned to Operation Lone Star for over a year. Dozens of them have been involuntary.

However, the major general over the operation told state lawmakers that recent improvements made to housing and increased access to mental health services have boosted morale.

Securing the southern border is challenging for Texas National Guard troops both physically and, oftentimes, mentally.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29 (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Testifying before the Texas Senate Committee on Border Security in Austin Thursday, Major General Thomas Suelzer said approximately 3,300 personnel have been assigned to Operation Lone Star for over a year. About 125 of them have been involuntary.

"You had certain issues with misbehavior and a rash of suicides. Have you been able to address some of those key issues?" asked State Senator Chuy Hinojosa (D-McAllen).

"We've been able to address all of those issues," Suelzer said.

"In the past, I've had some complaints from some National Guard soldiers that the criteria was very subjective, and it was very difficult to meet the criteria to be able to return back home," said Hinojosa.

"That's just not the case anymore," said Suelzer. "The numbers are so small, we're able to look at the human being and the impact on their life and decide."

Typical National Guard deployments might last days or weeks and are usually close to home. But Operation Lone Star is different.

Suelzer says the recent opening of the new Forward Operating Base in Eagle Pass has vastly improved morale.

The base, which opened its first phase in May, aims to consolidate state troops who have been fanned out among base camps and in hotel rooms across the border region.

Each soldier has their own room, internet, access to an expansive fitness center and recreation room and chef-prepared meals. They also have access to 12 behavioral health providers dedicated to the mission.

"But they also have access to care within the community," said Suelzer. "Usually, those specialists will hand them off to a provider within the community where they're working."

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multiagency effort has led to 518,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and a decrease of illegal crossings into Texas by 85%, according to the Texas Military Department.

Three years into the operation, it shows no sign of slowing down.

"The elephant in the room is the national election," said State Senator Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury). "What is going to be the direction of the country going to be? Do we get to pare down? We don't know."

And to that point, Governor Greg Abbott says the operation will continue until the border is fully under control or there's greater federal involvement under a different administration.