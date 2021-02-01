Texas Motor Speedway vaccine hub set to give out 31,000 doses this week

Denton County health leaders hope to vaccinate more people in one day on Tuesday than most area sites do in a week.

The vaccination hub at Texas Motor Speedway opens at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Over three days this week, Denton County health leaders expect to give 31,000 coronavirus vaccinations.

Denton County Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson says TMS was the obvious choice for the mega vaccination hub. The site can handle thousands of vehicles at any given time. He stresses vaccinations are by appointment only and QR codes cannot be shared with others.

"We've got that all mapped out. It's very technical, but we feel good about it," he said. "It's pretty hectic out here right now. They're setting up big tents for drive-thrus."

TMS President Eddie Gossage offered up his venue and expertise.

"We have one the biggest parking lots in the world, and we've got a lot of pavement," he said. "So we're able to set up 16 lanes."

There will be 16 drive-thru lanes, which will be staffed by some 400 people. Many will come from neighboring cities and towns. Some are volunteers.

The hope is to vaccinate 1,000 people per hour. Motorists will drive through a series of tents.

"Really in a mobile clinic application, the only way to operationalize a huge number of vaccines and vehicles is to do it in a very large footprint," Dr. Richardson said.

The vaccines are being done by appointment only and include folks in 1A and 1B who registered on the Denton County vaccine interest portal. There are currently 165,000 people on the county waiting list.

By the end of the week, the expectation is 50,000 of those folks will have gotten at least one dose.

Dr. Richardson cautioned against trying to share the appointment information.

"Those QR codes and appointments are highly-specific to those individuals and that cannot be shared," he warned. "So if you forward your QR code and we've already given a vaccine, we're not going to give another one."

Dr. Richardson is also asking that people don't show up for their appointment early, which could cause a backup.

"We're hopeful it's a roaring success tomorrow. We're keeping our fingers crossed," he said.

Additional clinics on Thursday and Friday will begin at 7:30 a.m. at TMS. Only individuals with appointments and the proper identification will be allowed on site.