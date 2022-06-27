Texas-Mexico border chaos: At least 20 migrants found dead in San Antonio inside 18-wheeler, reports say

article

At least 20 undocumented migrants were reportedly found dead in San Antonio, Texas on Monday.

Crews were at the 9600 block of Quintana Road where an 18-wheeler contained the migrants inside, Fox San Antonio reported.

Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of dead but Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas, tweeted that 42 people died.

"Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die - 42 people died today - will @AliMayorkas even mention their names?" he wrote.

