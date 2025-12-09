Texas schools can now apply for 2026-27 school voucher program

article

The Brief Private schools can start registering for the program on Tuesday, December 9, and families can begin applying on February 4, 2026. Students with disabilities may receive up to $30,000 annually, while other students may receive up to $2,000 each year, with priority given to low-income families.



Starting Tuesday, Dec. 9, some Texas schools can begin to register to participate in the school voucher program for next year.

Texas school voucher program

Important Dates:

Private schools can start registering for the program on Tuesday, December 9, and families can begin applying on February 4, 2026.

On Dec. 9, the application window will open for private schools and current vendors to join the program.

The online application for families in Texas opens on Feb. 6, 2026.

This will allow the program to be implemented in time for the 2026-27 school year.

Related article

How much money is available?

By the numbers:

In its first year, the program will be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students. It could grow to nearly $4.5 billion per year by 2030.

The amount of money a student can receive depends on their situation.

Students with disabilities participating in an Individualized Education Program or certain Pre-K students may be eligible for up to $30,000 annually.

All other students may receive up to $2,000 each year.

Students who are accepted into the program and remain in good standing will not need to reapply each year.

If there are more applicants than spots available, priority will be given to families based on their adjusted gross income.

The other side:

Opponents have said the program takes money away from public schools and will not help low-income students.

Some have gone so far as to call it "welfare for the wealthy," saying the money will be used by those who are already sending their children to private schools.

Several other states have similar programs in place, but Texas' will be the largest in the country.