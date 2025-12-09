Body found near Grady Spruce High School in Dallas

article

The Brief A man's body was discovered on Tuesday morning behind Grady Spruce High School in Dallas. Police are currently investigating the incident as an unexplained death. The victim's identity is still unknown.



A man was found dead on Tuesday morning in a wooded area behind a Dallas high school.

What we know:

The body was found at the intersection of Grady and Apache lanes, just north of Grady Spruce High School.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate about an hour before classes started.

What we don't know:

Dallas police said they are investigating the case as an unexplained death.

They haven’t released any information about the man’s identity or whether he had any connection to the school.