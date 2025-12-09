Body found near Grady Spruce High School in Dallas
DALLAS - A man was found dead on Tuesday morning in a wooded area behind a Dallas high school.
What we know:
The body was found at the intersection of Grady and Apache lanes, just north of Grady Spruce High School.
Police arrived at the scene to investigate about an hour before classes started.
What we don't know:
Dallas police said they are investigating the case as an unexplained death.
They haven’t released any information about the man’s identity or whether he had any connection to the school.
The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this story.