FOX 4's sneak peek of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

The Brief Texas is preparing to open the new 4,871-acre Palo Pinto Mountains State Park about 75 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The park will feature a 16-mile trail system for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, plus boating and fishing on the 90-acre Tucker Lake. The official opening date for the park has not yet been released, but a limited number of guests can attend a guided hike on Jan. 1, 2026.



Texas will soon have a new 4,871-acre state park located about 75 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The park sits on former ranch land and features rolling hills, unique rock formations, diverse habitats, and the 90-acre Tucker Lake.

FOX 4’s David Sentendrey toured the soon-to-be-open Palo Pinto Mountains State Park for a sneak peek.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

What we know:

Hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders will be able to make use of a vast trail system.

"The trail system as a whole is about 16 miles right now," Park Superintendent James Adams said. "Hoping to add onto that in the future."

On Tucker Lake, guests will be able to fish, boat, swim, and look for birds, according to the park’s website. Motorboats will not be allowed, "to protect the park’s tranquility."

Campsites will include RV sites, as well as walk-in tent sites and primitive camping areas. Picnic areas and playgrounds will provide gathering places for small and large groups.

The park will have first-come, first-serve pavilions with picnic tables for guests. The park’s main pavilion, with a stunning, panoramic view of the park, will be available to rent for $150 per day and can be used for anything from family gatherings to weddings.

"Our goal is to make our facilities accessible for folks," Adams said. We don’t want to price people out from enjoying our parks — or their parks."

Where is it located?

Local perspective:

The park is located in Strawn, Texas — a city in Palo Pinto County with a population of around 600 people.

"We’re projecting the visitation for this park to be around 100,000 people a year," Adams said. "We think it’s going to provide a huge economic boost for the area."

FOX 4 spoke with people in city who are excited for people to check out their community and their small-town businesses.

"I think we get asked several times a day when is that state park opening? When is that state park opening?" Mary’s Cafe employee Elizabeth Smith said. "I love to camp. I like to fish. I can’t wait to fish — and then the trails. I think it’ll be great to see all of that."

When does it open?

What's next:

The park has not released an official opening date.

"It is not open, yet, but we expect to have some exciting news for folks soon," Adams said.

Adams said the park has been in the works since 2011, but funding arrived in 2019. Funding made possible by the state legislature, Texas Parks & Wildlife, TXDOT and private donors, according to Adams.

The park will open for one-day-only guided hikes to a limited number of guests on January 1, 2026 — offering visitors an early look at the nearly completed park.