Texas Medical Board to discuss possible abortion law exceptions

The Texas Medical Board will meet Friday to discuss the state’s abortion laws. It has been asked to clarify what qualifies as an exception.

Two Austin lawyers asked the board to come up with clear language after a Dallas woman left the state to get an abortion.

Last year, doctors told Kate Cox her unborn baby had a fatal condition, and her life would be in danger if she gave birth.

She then turned to the courts and asked permission to have an abortion.

The case went to the Texas Supreme Court, which rejected Cox's argument for a medical exemption.

Related article

The justices’ ruling also urged the Texas Medical Board to clarify what medical necessities would make an abortion legal.

The two Austin lawyers heard about Cox’s case and filed a petition. They are asking the medical board to clarify exceptions to the state’s abortion restrictions.

"What we're trying to do is get the medical board to give a better illumination of what the words ‘reasonable medical judgment’ means because that's the justification for being able to perform an abortion under those circumstances," said Steve Bresnen, who petitioned the board's review.

Amy Bresnen, who also petitioned the board, said a clarification would give families the comfort of knowing their physician can adequately treat them during pregnancy.

Featured article

"In December, when the Texas Medical Board was approached about whether or not they’re going to take up rule writing, they indicated they would not do so until the end of litigation. As lawyers, we know that litigation is endless. So that’s not a satisfactory answer," she said.

Friday’s decision will focus on possible guidelines and clarifications regarding medical exceptions for abortions and also the court's opinion about the board’s involvement in applying state abortion laws.

The meeting is set for 8 a.m. at the George H.W. Bush State Building in Austin.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on any recommendations the medical board makes before they take effect.