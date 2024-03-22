Expand / Collapse search

Texas Medical Board to discuss possible abortion law exceptions

By
Published  March 22, 2024 7:32am CDT
Texas
FOX 4

Texas Medical Board to meet on abortion law exceptions

The Texas Medical Board will meet Friday and could clarify what counts as a medical exemption to the state's strict new abortion law. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga talks about the legal case that prompted the discussion.

DALLAS - The Texas Medical Board will meet Friday to discuss the state’s abortion laws. It has been asked to clarify what qualifies as an exception.

Two Austin lawyers asked the board to come up with clear language after a Dallas woman left the state to get an abortion.

Abortion_bill_0_3348606_ver1.0.jpg

Last year, doctors told Kate Cox her unborn baby had a fatal condition, and her life would be in danger if she gave birth.

She then turned to the courts and asked permission to have an abortion.

The case went to the Texas Supreme Court, which rejected Cox's argument for a medical exemption.

Related

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
article

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say

A judge gave Kate Cox, a mother of two from the Dallas area, permission last week but that decision was put on hold by the state’s all-Republican high court.

The justices’ ruling also urged the Texas Medical Board to clarify what medical necessities would make an abortion legal.

The two Austin lawyers heard about Cox’s case and filed a petition. They are asking the medical board to clarify exceptions to the state’s abortion restrictions.

"What we're trying to do is get the medical board to give a better illumination of what the words ‘reasonable medical judgment’ means because that's the justification for being able to perform an abortion under those circumstances," said Steve Bresnen, who petitioned the board's review.

Amy Bresnen, who also petitioned the board, said a clarification would give families the comfort of knowing their physician can adequately treat them during pregnancy.

Featured

Trump implies he would support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy
article

Trump implies he would support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy

The former president said in a radio interview, "we’re going to come up with a time — and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue."

"In December, when the Texas Medical Board was approached about whether or not they’re going to take up rule writing, they indicated they would not do so until the end of litigation. As lawyers, we know that litigation is endless. So that’s not a satisfactory answer," she said.

Friday’s decision will focus on possible guidelines and clarifications regarding medical exceptions for abortions and also the court's opinion about the board’s involvement in applying state abortion laws.

The meeting is set for 8 a.m. at the George H.W. Bush State Building in Austin.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on any recommendations the medical board makes before they take effect.