Texas Legislature's second special session begins with property tax deadlock

Texas lawmakers have already been called back for a second special session after failing to reach a deal on property tax cuts in the first one.

Every homeowner would love to save money, especially these days. So, property tax relief has the support of millions of Texans.

But the issue has caused a sharp divide in the Texas Legislature with the House and Senate unable to agree on the best approach.

Wednesday is Day 2 of the second special session in Austin. Gov. Greg Abbott called it and devoted it solely to lowering property taxes.

The governor is locked in a tense back and forth with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Abbott and House members want to eliminate school district taxes in the long term, starting with cuts to maintenance and operation fees. It’s a method known as compression.

The approach pushed by Patrick and the Senate centers on larger homestead exemptions.

Patrick said his proposal would reduce property taxes for the average homeowner by nearly 43%, a considerably bigger cut than the House bill, he claims.

Meanwhile, Abbott said the House plan has the largest tax cuts.

But Patrick is accusing the governor of looking out for corporations and wealthier property owners at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Abbott said he will keep calling lawmakers into special sessions until they send him a compromise bill that he supports and will sign.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine how the deadlock will be broken.