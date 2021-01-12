Texas Legislature opens Tuesday with COVID-19 protocols, extra security in place

article

The Texas Legislature opens Tuesday with much uncertainty.

After last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, the Texas Department of Public Safety sent more state troopers to secure the state capitol.

Opening day is normally packed with spectators but not this year because of both the pandemic and security concerns.

COVID-19 protocols require everyone entering the House and Senate chambers to first be tested.

Members of the public and the State House of Representatives will have to wear masks. Senators will not.

Two House members from North Texas said they will not attend opening day.

Michelle Beckley of Carrollton and Ana-Marie Ramos of Richardson believe the ceremony will be a COVID-19 super spreader event.

Both Democrats will be sworn in elsewhere.

The first task for the House will be electing a new speaker and that will almost certainly be Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan.

He would replace Dennis Bonnen, who did not run for re-election after he was caught on tape plotting to defeat several fellow Republicans in their party primaries.

Phelan has served in the House since 2015.

Writing the two-year state budget is the first big job for lawmakers, which will be more difficult because of the pandemic and economic downturn it created.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar predicted a $1 billion shortfall. That’s an improvement over the $4 billion he predicted last year.

The state does have a savings account it calls the Rainy Day Fund but Republicans have been reluctant to tap into it.

The fund has about $10 billion in it – a fraction of the $112 billion two-year budget.

Other issues that are likely to come up this session include redistricting or redrawing congressional, state house and senate districts following the 2020 census.

Democrats will also push for statewide police reform. They’ve already proposed a ban on chokeholds.

Some Republicans want to restrict the governor’s emergency powers after they say Gov. Greg Abbott overstepped his authority during the pandemic.

One popular idea that helped struggling restaurants may become permanent this session – alcohol-to-go.

Gov. Abbott issued a waiver last year to allow customers to take home alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, to permit their delivery.

"The restaurant industry has been very adversely affected by the pandemic and it’s just been a revenue source. It’s enabled some to keep their doors open," said St. Rep. Charlie Green, a Republican from Fort Worth.

Mixed drinks must be sold with food and can be delivered through delivery services.