Dallas police arrest suspect, identify victim in South Dallas homicide

The Brief Dallas Police have identified the victim and suspect in a Friday shooting death in South Dallas. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Tyrle Brown. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Lockridge.



Dallas Police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Friday in South Dallas.

South Dallas Homicide

What we know:

Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Stoneport Dr. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Tyrle Brown had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Robert Lockridge, was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Police officials did not specify what time the shooting happened or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective F. Silva, #10422, at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.org.