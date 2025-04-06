Dallas police arrest suspect, identify victim in South Dallas homicide
DALLAS - Dallas Police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Friday in South Dallas.
South Dallas Homicide
What we know:
Police say officers were called to the 200 block of Stoneport Dr. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Tyrle Brown had been shot.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced Brown dead at the scene.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Robert Lockridge, was arrested and charged with murder.
He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
What we don't know:
Police officials did not specify what time the shooting happened or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective F. Silva, #10422, at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.org.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.