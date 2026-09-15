Texas House committee addresses growing online safety risks for children

The Brief Child advocacy groups report a nearly 40% single-year increase in online sexual exploitation cases, with many stemming from video chat rooms and gaming platforms. The Texas House Committee on State Affairs held a hearing in Austin to evaluate platform safety features and risks to minors in the $300 billion video gaming industry. Representatives from Roblox, the largest free-to-play online platform and game creation system, declined to testify, leaving an open seat at the hearing.



A surge in online sexual exploitation cases has state lawmakers looking at ways to protect minors on online gaming platforms.

Child advocacy groups say the number of online sexual exploitation cases has increased by nearly 40% in just one year, with experts noting an alarming number of cases stemming from video chat rooms and other gaming platforms.

Legislators examine gaming safety

What we know:

The Texas House Committee on State Affairs held a hearing in Austin on Tuesday to identify inherent risks to minors and evaluate the effectiveness of platform safety features. Discussions focused on tools such as parental controls, content labeling, chat filters, and age verification.

Video gaming is a $300 billion industry, with nearly 4 billion people worldwide identifying as gamers—many of whom are minors.

What they're saying:

The committee heard testimony from a variety of experts regarding the environment these platforms create and the impact on youth.

"Gaming platforms can provide characteristics that bad actors may exploit," testified Dr. Cathy Martinez-Prather, Director of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University. "Large youth populations, social interactions, anonymity, private community and communities organized around shared interests and priorities."

Dr. Daniel Flint, a licensed clinical psychologist at Texas Children's Hospital, testified about the psychological impact of certain platforms.

"Research shows children's baseline interpersonal skills have remained remarkably stable across generations, but the deterioration in social and functional outcomes occurs specifically when adolescents engage in heavily algorithmically driven platforms, not just any screen like TV," he said. "Furthermore, heavy technology use is linked to depression and anxiety symptoms."

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific legislative actions or bills may result from the committee's hearing to regulate online gaming safety features.

Gaming giant declines to testify

In this photo illustration, the Roblox logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The other side:

Representatives with Roblox, considered the largest free-to-play online platform and game creation system, declined to testify at the hearing.

Committee members left an open seat for the company during the proceedings and pointed out their absence on several occasions.

"Roblox has a robust multilayered safety system and we share Texas lawmakers’ deep commitment to keeping kids safe online. We have submitted detailed written testimony to the Texas House and Senate State Affairs Committees on our industry-leading safeguards and safety policies, and we will continue to engage constructively with policymakers," the company told FOX 4 in a statement.