Plano police investigate deadly shooting as homicide
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PLANO, Texas - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Plano is dead after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 in Denton County.
What we know:
Plano police said they got a call about the shooting that happened at a home on Lakestream Drive, which is near Parker Road and Alma Drive, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
So far, police have only said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
They also confirmed the suspect who died in a high-speed chase on I-35 in Denton County is connected to their case.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about the suspect, the victim, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department.