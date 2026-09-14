Plano police investigate deadly shooting as homicide

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The Brief Plano police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that occurred Sunday around 10 p.m. on Lakestream Drive. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police confirmed the suspect was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 and died at the end of that chase.



The suspect in a deadly shooting in Plano is dead after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 in Denton County.

What we know:

Plano police said they got a call about the shooting that happened at a home on Lakestream Drive, which is near Parker Road and Alma Drive, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

So far, police have only said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

They also confirmed the suspect who died in a high-speed chase on I-35 in Denton County is connected to their case.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the suspect, the victim, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.