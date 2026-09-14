Elderly Frisco resident aids authorities in busting scammers from international gold theft ring

The Brief An elderly Frisco resident tells FOX 4 she lost $30,000 after scammers posing as government officials told her that her bank information had been compromised. After scammers attempted to take more money from her, the victim worked with Frisco Police to catch and arrest the scammer. The scammer was connected to an international gold theft ring that has resulted in $250 million in stolen goods and over 40 arrests.



After initially losing thousands from an international gold theft scam, an elderly Frisco resident assists police in catching one of the scammers tied to the ring that has taken over $250 million from elderly victims.

Elderly Frisco victim aids police

Local perspective:

An elderly Frisco resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, tells FOX 4's Lori Brown she aided Frisco Police in catching a scam artist connected to an international gold theft ring.

The woman says the scammer first called her claiming someone in Ohio was using her credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of baby toys, and that multiple accounts had been opened up in her name to launder money.

"He comes on, and he says that he is the head of the fraud division of the Social Security Administration in Washington. And he's very official, very smart, intelligent," the victim tells Brown.

The victim initially gave the scammer $30,000 after he provided documents claiming he was working with the U.S. government and would keep her money safe.

After the initial scam, the suspect told the victim to take an additional $22,000 from a separate bank to give to him. When she attempted to withdraw the money, the bank's manager told her she was being scammed.

The victim filed a report with Frisco Police, who gave her counterfeit money to hand over to a courier tied to the scammer.

"I hand him the box with the money in it, and I see who it is, and he says, "Blue!" and drives off, and the police catch him," the victim continued.

International gold theft ring

Related article

Big picture view:

The unnamed elderly Frisco resident is one of more than 200 people victimized in the international gold theft scheme that has led to more than 40 arrests and more than $250 million stolen.

In the scheme, scammers would pose as federal agents and contact senior citizens, claiming their bank accounts had been compromised.

The scammers would instruct victims to empty their bank account and hand their money and gold to couriers. The gold would be melted to make jewelry, and money would be used to buy cryptocurrency that would be funneled overseas.

Phil Sorrells, the Tarrant County District Attorney, says one victim lost his entire life savings in the scam and eventually committed suicide.

Law enforcement officials have seized over $130 million in gold related to the theft scheme.

On September 4, officials arrested 35-year-old Muzamil Ahmed, who they claim is a central figure in the scheme, at JFK International Airport in New York as he was attempting to leave the country.

Officials say he operated out of New Jersey and built shell corporations to launder money stolen from elderly residents. Many of the victims are from Tarrant County, which is where Ahmed's arrest warrants came from.

More than 40 indictments have been handed out to people connected to the scheme. 18 indictments were handed out in April, and 12 of those suspects are still being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Law enforcement will never call you and tell you to buy gold or withdraw cash or purchase things like cryptocurrency for safety. If someone tells you to do that, hang up," Sorrells said.

What's next:

Muzazil Ahmed has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Officials are working to extradite two more suspects, also arrested on September 4, to Tarrant County to face charges.