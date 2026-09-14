High-speed DPS pursuit forces closure of I-35 near Sanger and Valley View

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The Brief Part of Interstate 35 near Sanger and Valley View was closed following a high-speed pursuit by Texas DPS. The chase is believed to be connected to a homicide investigation out of Plano. The highway was shut down for several hours, and the identity or status of the suspect is not yet known.



The suspect in a Plano murder investigation was involved in a high-speed chase and standoff on Interstate 35 near Sanger and Valley View.

Chase ends in crash, grass fire

What we know:

Valley View police said they got a call around 10 a.m. on Monday to help the Texas Department of Public Safety in a chase that was heading north on Interstate 35 from Denton County.

DPS said state troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s Dodge Charger. Instead, the suspect fired shots at the state troopers and fled.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle caught fire, sparking a grass fire in the highway median and shutting down traffic in both directions.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Plano police confirmed the chase was linked to the homicide that took place on Sunday night on Lakestream Drive, which is near Parker Road and Alma Drive.

So far, police have not released any details of the deadly shooting or the identities of the victim and the suspect.

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Big picture view:

The highway was shut down for several hours while law enforcement investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.