Woman in wheelchair struck and killed crossing Dallas street

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The Brief A woman in her 50s using a wheelchair was struck and killed early Monday morning in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas. Investigators indicated the woman was crossing outside a crosswalk in the dark, and the pickup truck driver remained on scene to cooperate. The victim's identity is currently unknown pending formal notification of her next of kin.



A woman in her 50s was struck and killed early Monday morning after crossing a Dallas street in a wheelchair outside a designated crosswalk, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded at 2 a.m. to the 700 block of E. Ann Arbor Avenue, where they found the critically injured woman lying in the roadway. Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she died shortly after arrival. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

Investigators said the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a westbound pickup truck. The driver remained at the scene, called 911, and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives from the department's Vehicular Crimes Unit are reviewing surveillance footage and collecting evidence. Preliminary findings indicate the accident was the result of pedestrian error, as the woman was on the roadway and difficult for motorists to see in the dark.