Texas governor criticizes Biden Administration for shortening detention of migrant families

New less restrictive border policies by the Biden Administration are taking effect and his Republican critics including Gov. Greg Abbott argue the situation could soon be out of control.

Abbott has attributed the surge in migrants at Texas’ southern border to the White House’s immigration policies.

The concern comes from a leaked report from the Department of Homeland Security which projects 117,000 unaccompanied minors will cross the border this year. That’s well above what was considered a serious influx two years ago.

The Biden Administration is moving to quickly release some immigrants who cross the border. Adults and children who cross are being housed for at the most 72 hours and then transferred to shelters in the United States.

According to court filings, families would still be detained at two detention centers in southern Texas but the families wouldn’t be kept there for more than three days.

On FOX News Sunday, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control talk about COVID-19 concerns at the border.

"Well, let’s get the numbers straight here. The United States has more than 50,000 cases a day diagnosed and probably two or three times that many actually occurring every day. The vast majority, 99.999% of the infections spread in the U.S. arise in the U.S. Let’s focus on getting our house in order," said Dr. Tom Frieden, the CDC’s former director.

Abbott has criticized the Biden Administration for releasing migrants who are positive for COVID-19 into the country.

The Biden Administration said it asked Texas for help in testing migrants for COVID-19 and Texas refused.

The Department of Homeland Security said anyone coming over the border who tests positive for coronavirus will be quarantined for 10 days.