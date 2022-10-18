Texas governor candidates rally supporters before early voting

article

With six days to go before early voting begins, the candidates for governor are rallying supporters and focusing on the issues they think will help win them support.

On Monday night, Democratic candidate for Beto O’Rourke campaigned in Plano.

He spoke to hundreds of supporters at a "Get Out the Vote" rally. He said if elected, he will fight for abortion rights, stricter gun laws and improving public education.

"And here’s how I know that we’re going to win. Because we’re fighting for every woman to make her own decisions about her own body, her own future, her own health care right here in the state of Texas," he said.

O’Rourke will be campaigning in Houston Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Abbott talked about the new initiative to fight fentanyl during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in Beaumont, Texas on Monday.

The "One Pill Kills" statewide campaign is designed to educate children and adults about the dangers of the drug.

Abbott is pushing for stricter laws that would make whoever distributed a fentanyl dose that kills someone eligible to be charged with murder.

"That we pass these laws I wanna pass makes this a murder crime so that it will provide the tools that prosecutors need in order to effectively prosecute," he said.

Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios will also be on the ballot for Texas governor.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins on Monday.