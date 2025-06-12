Texas Gov. Abbott sends 7,000 soldiers, troopers across state ahead of 'No Kings' protests

The Brief Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed over 7,000 Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers statewide ahead of planned anti-ICE and "No Kings" protests this weekend. Abbott stated the deployment is to "ensure peace & order," warning that any violence or property damage will lead to swift arrests. The "No Kings" protests, organized by the 50501 Movement, are a nationwide effort to reject authoritarianism and militarization, with organizers anticipating millions of participants across all 50 states.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott surged National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to cities across the state on Thursday ahead of planned protests this weekend.

Several cities in Texas and across the country have held anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rallies in recent days.

On Saturday, more protests are expected.

Gov. Abbott deploys soldiers, troopers

Gov. Greg Abbott

By the numbers:

The governor says he deployed over 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers to help assist local law enforcement respond to protests and and to "maintain law and order."

What they're saying:

"Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

Big picture view:

Texas and its leaders do not want a carbon-copy of the recent unrest in Southern California, over the White House's crackdown on immigration enforcement.

On Wednesday, Abbott said the help would be staged in strategic locations.

"As it concerns our tactics and things like that, we don’t disclose those publicly," said Abbott. "That includes the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers as well as the Texas National Guard, in strategic locations, where they can provide the most robust response needed."

No Kings protests

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

No Kings Protest Locations

Local perspective:

