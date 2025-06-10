Dallas ICE protests: 1 arrested during demonstration

The Brief A large anti-ICE protest in Dallas on Monday night resulted in only one arrest. On Tuesday, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux emphasized the department's goal is to keep everyone safe, including protestors. Police are preparing for another "No Kings Mass Protest" scheduled for this Saturday at Dallas City Hall.



A large anti-ICE protest in Dallas on Monday night ended with only one person arrested.

Dallas ICE protests

The backstory:

Hundreds of demonstrators in Dallas gathered near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas on Monday night for a protest calling for the end of ICE raids.

The protesters took to the streets in the area holding signs and waving flags while walking toward Dallas' Trinity Groves neighborhood.

At times the demonstrations were tense, with protesters throwing water bottles, fireworks and rocks at officers.

No officers were injured.

The protest wound down around 11 p.m.

Only one protester was arrested, according to Dallas police.

Gerardo Velasquez

Gerardo Velasquez Jr., 27, was charged with assault of a peace officer and attempt to take weapon from an officer.

Dallas police say he was seen hitting the window of a fully-marked police squad car with tactical equipment inside.

He then became combative when officers tried to take him into custody, according to police.

Dallas Police Chief on anti-ICE protests

What they're saying:

"We want to keep everyone safe. That's our main goal, to keep every single person in Dallas safe. If you're a protestor, we also want to keep you safe. Last night, one individual was arrested. Hopefully, we can go with protests where no one's arrested because all we want to do is keep everyone's safe," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

No Kings Mass Protest

What's next:

Another protest is scheduled in Dallas this weekend.

The "No Kings Mass Protest" is scheduled to be held on Saturday at Dallas City Hall.

Comeaux says the department is prepared and that they will have a presence at the rally.

"If the protests are done legally, we will be there to protect them and make sure that even the protesters are safe along with the community," said Comeaux.