'No Kings' protests planned in Dallas-Fort Worth; When, where, what you need to know
Several protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group "No Kings."
What we know:
No Kings has called for several protests across the country on Saturday, June 14.
June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
READ MORE: Gov. Abbott deploys National Guard troops across Texas ahead of planned protests
Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops across the state ahead of planned protests.
What they're saying:
"In America, we don't do kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings," reads the group's website.
"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law," said a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott.
No Kings Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth
According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of Dallas-Fort Worth demonstrations.
Dallas
- Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street
- Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Fort Worth
- Location: Burk Burnett Park, 501 W 7th Street
- Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Arlington
- Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse, 700 E Abram Street
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Denton
- Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frisco
- Location: Both sides of FM 423, 155 Old Newman Road
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
McKinney
- Location: 2025 N Central Expy
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Flower Mound
- Location: Parker Square Gazebo
- Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Burleson
- Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the "No Kings" website and Gov. Greg Abbott.