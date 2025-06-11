'No Kings' protests planned in Dallas-Fort Worth; When, where, what you need to know

The Brief Anti-Trump protests are expected to be held across the country on Saturday. Several protests are scheduled in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Gov. Abbott says National Guard troops have been deployed across the state.



Several protests are planned in Dallas-Fort Worth and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group "No Kings."

What we know:

No Kings has called for several protests across the country on Saturday, June 14.

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops across the state ahead of planned protests.

What they're saying:

"In America, we don't do kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings," reads the group's website.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law," said a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott.

No Kings Protests in Dallas-Fort Worth

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of Dallas-Fort Worth demonstrations.

Dallas

Location: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Worth

Location: Burk Burnett Park, 501 W 7th Street

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arlington

Location: Arlington Sub Courthouse, 700 E Abram Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Denton

Location: Denton Square, 110 W Hickory Street

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frisco

Location: Both sides of FM 423, 155 Old Newman Road

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

McKinney

Location: 2025 N Central Expy

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flower Mound

Location: Parker Square Gazebo

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Burleson

Location: 100 NW John Jones Drive

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.