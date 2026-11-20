As Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa prepares to take office in January, many are wondering how she will handle immigration enforcement in the state.

What they're saying:

The soon-to-be-governor did an interview with Fox News Thursday night in which she shared some of her views on the matter, saying she believes it is important to maintain a secure border, but that ICE has gone "too far."

"We have people killed, Americans killed, people mowed down in the streets; that needs to end. I will not facilitate that. I think even President Trump has acknowledged that they went too far," Hinojosa said. "But it is a separate thing what ICE is doing, and then Border Patrol and what they’re doing on our border to secure our borders."

There is no official tally of how many shootings there have been in the U.S. involving ICE, but trackers by CBS News and the New York Times estimate the number to be at least two dozen. Two occurred in Texas this year, one of them being fatal.

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DHS calls on Texas leaders to cooperate with ICE

Dig deeper:

Hinojosa has not specifically said whether she will rescind Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders regarding immigration enforcement. Abbott previously issued executive orders and signed state laws requiring local agencies to assist ICE.

Some city leaders have begun reexamining their policies in the wake of the election, drawing backlash from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who said in a statement Wednesday it would be "one of the worst derelictions of duty" if Texas were to stop cooperating with ICE.

"We are calling on Governor-elect Hinojosa and other leaders throughout the state to continue cooperating with us," Mullin said. "If they do not, then crime and violence will plague the Lone Star State."

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Hinojosa on border security: ‘Nothing has changed’

While Hinojosa did not elaborate on her thoughts on ICE, she noted that border security is an important issue to her, and said a Democratic transition of power will not change things.

"Unfortunately, there is misinformation that is being put out there by cartels who are trying to make money off of people who might not know any better," Hinojosa said. "Nothing has changed. This election did not change the fact people want a secure border."

She also gave credit to President Donald Trump, who she said she called last week, for helping lower crossings at the border.

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"There is no question that it is because of President Trump that crossings have plummeted. I credit him for that," Hinojosa said. "I also have said in the past that under President Biden there was chaos and that is why people got mad and voted against Democrats."

Hinojosa went on to say that she feels the federal government needs to invest more into security at the border. According to Hinojosa, Texas has spent nearly $20 billion on border security.

"That is the responsibility of the federal government to keep our border intact and secure," Hinojosa said. "We should not have Texas taxpayers footing that bill to such an extent."