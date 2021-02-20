Texas Gov. Abbott holds emergency meeting to discuss spike in energy bills due to winter weather

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to deal with the spike some Texans are seeing in their electric bills.

Some have reported getting charged thousands of dollars for last week alone.

It's due to a temporary massive spike in the energy market during the power crisis.

The state said it will work to find out the total cost of these energy bills and how the state can reduce the burden.

However, it's unclear what concrete steps will be taken.