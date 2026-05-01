Texas gas prices rise as national average spikes again

The Brief The national average for the cost of a gallon of gas has spiked again, according to AAA. Texas gas prices have also started rising again as oil prices climb above $100 per barrel. AAA says the national average is the highest it has been in the past four years.



Texas prices for a gallon of gas are trending up again as oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel, according to AAA.

Data published by the agency Friday showed the national average was at $4.39, marking at least the third spike since March. That’s also $1.21 higher than the same time last year.

"Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since late July 2022," AAA said.

AAA released this chart on April 30, 2026, showing the trend of national gas prices since 2023. (AAA / FOX Local)

In Texas, the average cost is $3.86 per gallon. That’s $1.10 higher than the same time last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas in the state can be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex ($3.99 in Dallas) and western Texas ($4.20 in El Paso). The cheapest gas is in the Panhandle ($3.71 in Amarillo) and along the coast (3.84 in Houston).

AAA released this chart on May 1, 2026, showing the status of gas prices across Texas. (AAA / FOX Local)

Diesel prices are down slightly in Texas since last week, according to AAA. The average as of Friday was $4.99 per gallon. That’s 2 cents lower than last week and 12 cents lower than last month. However, the price is $1.87 higher than last year.