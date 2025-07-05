The Brief Heavy rains caused flash flooding Friday in Texas, with meteorologists saying several months’ worth of rain fell in just hours. More than 43 people were reported dead Saturday in the Kerryville area of Central Texas, including 15 children. Four people in the immediate Austin area were reported dead Saturday.



Emergency crews in Texas are still responding to heavy rains and flash flooding Saturday, with dozens of people still reported missing hours after unusually high rains swept through the middle of the state.

What happened in Texas?

Big picture view:

Unusually heavy rains quickly turned into flash flooding Friday in Central Texas and the Austin area, with heavy rains and some flooding risks carrying into Saturday.

The flooding killed dozens of people, and dozens more are still unaccounted for. Hundreds more needed to be rescued.

Weather perspective:

The heavy rain came from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, FOX 4 Dallas meteorologist Dylan Federico explained.

By the numbers:

Over four months’ worth of rain fell in just a matter of hours in the Kerrville area, Federico said, which led to a 27-foot wall of water that went down that Guadalupe River.

FILE - Comfort resident Reagan Arnold observes rising water levels near his home along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. Expand

For perspective:

Three trillion gallons of water went down the river, which is equal to:

The amount of water used in one year in the U.S.

1.5 million Olympic-sized pools

1.5 months of water flow at Niagara Falls

"I just want people to have a little bit of perspective of how much water went down this river in just a matter of minutes," Federico said.

Camp Mystic deaths

Big picture view:

The Kerryville area mentioned earlier in Central Texas is where floods rushed through a Christian summer camp early Friday morning along the Guadalupe River, Camp Mystic.

At least 43 people, including 15 children, are dead – and at least 27 female campers were unaccounted for. Many more are still missing, and authorities said about 850 people had been rescued so far.

Austin-area deaths

Big picture view:

At least four people in the immediate Austin area have been reported dead, and at least 12 others are missing. Two deaths were reported in Travis County, and two others were reported in Burnet County.

Water rescues were under way Saturday, and many roads were impassable in Burnet, Williamson and northwest Travis counties.

Trump reaction to Texas flooding

What they're saying:

President Trump called the flooding and its casualties "terrible" and "shocking" and said he is working with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for federal aid.