Texas Education Agency waiting on court ruling for clarification on mask mandate ban

article

The Texas Education Agency weighed in on Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates, noting that it is not being enforced because of ongoing court battles.

The TEA said it will release further guidance after court issues are resolved.

Several North Texas school districts still have mask mandates in effect, including Dallas ISD.

RELATED: Dallas ISD to keep mask mandate in place despite Texas Supreme Court ruling

Fort Worth ISD does not have a current mandate in place, but the district is in the middle of a court battle.

The TEA said it will release further guidance after court issues are resolved.

Advertisement

It also said school districts must notify teachers and families of all students if there's a positive COVID-19 case in a classroom or in an afterschool program.