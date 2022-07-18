Texas DPS launches internal investigation into Uvalde mass shooting response after damning report

The Texas Department of Public Safety has ordered an internal investigation of DPS failures at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

91 DPS troopers were on scene at the school shooting, according to a State House investigative report that described failures at all levels of law enforcement.

The House committee released several hours of body cam and surveillance video on Sunday showing a lack of urgency and confusion about who was in charge.

The committee’s written report also found warning signs about Salvador Ramos at least a year before the shooting that indicated what he was planning.

Gov. Greg Abbott calls the findings in the Texas House investigative report beyond disturbing and raised serious concerns about the response that day. He added that critical changes are needed as a result of the report.

Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In one of the body camera videos, we see officers entering the home where the gunman was living.

Shaky body camera video shows officers entering the Uvalde home where the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, had been living with his grandparents the day of the school massacre on May 24.

According to the time stamp on the video, officers cleared the home at 1:45 p.m. nearly two-and-a-half hours after investigators say Ramos began his killing spree.

Ramos first shot his grandmother inside the home. She survived and was already rushed to a hospital when these officers arrived. One of them described the scene to a detective.

"Big ole pile of blood. There's a towel thrown. There's some fragments along the door. Everything looked like it happened right there in the hallway," he said.

Distraught relatives on scene can be heard talking to police.

Ramos then drove to Robb Elementary, where he killed 19 students and two teachers.

Much of the Texas House investigative committee's report focuses on law enforcement failures at the school among the 376 responding officers.

Mike Lawlor is an associate professor of criminology at the University of New Haven.

"You had all those different agencies present and apparently no one was in charge," he said.

The report was the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement and not just local police.

"There's very serious penalties for people who exhibit cowardice under fire," Lawlor said.

The report also reveals several missed warning signs about the shooter.

One year before the massacre, Ramos was nicknamed "school shooter" in online games he played.

The report says it was a running joke among game players but also showed an escalating pattern of violent tendencies by Ramos, including online threats against women.

The FBI found he may have been sexually assaulted as a child by one of his mother's boyfriends but that she did not believe him.

Ramos also struggled with a speech impediment and never got special education help, in spite of being identified as "at risk."

Lawlor calls the information about the gunman telling.

"It turns out there were all kinds of red flags ahead of time," he said.

Investigators also interviewed the owner of the gun store where Ramos purchased two AR-style rifles and ammo in three visits just days before the shooting.

The owner described Ramos as an average customer who did not stand out, but customers gave a different account of the young man dressed in all black and behaving nervously, saying he looked like a school shooter.

But just like his online behavior, none of this reached the attention of law enforcement until it was too late.

"So usually after the fact, many people say many people knew," Lawlor said. "These shooters say, ‘I'm not surprised.’"

Gov. Abbott says with multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI and Texas Rangers, his office will begin working with the legislature to "develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment."