Texas cities rank in top 10 for new eviction filings in early April

While property taxes are on the rise in our area, another concerning trend is emerging in Texas' major cities: the rate of eviction filings.

According to the data tracker Evictions Lab at Princeton University, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin all ranked among the top 10 cities for new eviction filings in early April.

In the 6 states and 31 cities the Lab tracks, landlords have filed for:

855,963 evictions since mid-March 2020

7,215 evictions from April 3 through April 9

In total, landlords in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area filed more than 37,000 evictions in the first three months of 2022, levels that haven't been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Eviction Lab's data. Of the major cities listed, Houston saw the second-highest number of evictions filed during the first week of April at 836.

Austin is ranked eighth on the list, with 229 evictions filed in the first week of April and 5,044 filed since the start of the pandemic. New York City topped the list at 1,167 evictions filed in the first week of April.

Top 10 cities for eviction filings for the first week of April

New York City: 1.167 (104,677 since March 15, 2020) Houston: 836 (79,631 since March 15, 2020) Phoenix: 576 (80,607 since March 15, 2020) Dallas: 536 (46,068 since March 15, 2020) Fort Worth: 507 (42,463 since March 15, 2020) Las Vegas: 305 (60,366 since March 15, 2020) Philadelphia: 283 (12,791 since March 15, 2020) Austin: 229 (5,044 since March 15, 2020) Tampa, Fla.: 208 (25,789 since March 15, 2020) Hartford, Conn.: 204 (5,395 since March 15, 2020)

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin 2nd in nation when it comes to rising rents

Will renters see relief, lower rent payments in 2022? Experts weigh in

Rent prices for Austin area apartments, homes surges

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter