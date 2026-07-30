These Texas cities rank among America’s safest and least safe in 2026

The Brief A study by SmartAsset ranked the nation’s 83 largest cities by their safety. The study used data such as violent crime and property crime rates as well as disaster risk to determine rankings. Several Texas cities made the list for both safest and least safe.



Several Texas cities made the list for both safest and least safe in the country in a study published this week.

What we know:

SmartAsset, a website aimed at consumer-focused financial information and advice, looked at the nation’s 83 largest cities, meaning cities with populations of at least 250,000. The study used data on rates of violent crime, property crime and traffic fatalities, as well as disaster risk, to determine the rankings.

Twelve Texas cities were included in the rankings, making it the only state to have both the safest and least safe cities on the list.

What they're saying:

"Choosing where to live can involve balancing opportunity and security," the site said. "Big cities offer diverse job markets, extensive amenities and greater access to public services. But they also sometimes come with more acute safety concerns. While no major population center is entirely free from danger, some are more successful than others at creating environments where people can live, work and travel with confidence."

Safest Texas cities

Plano, with an estimated population of 301,320, was the top city from the Lone Star State to make the list. It was ranked the second-safest city in America, behind Virginia Beach, Virginia. According to the study, Plano had a violent crime rate of 1.5 and a property crime rate of 14.7 per 1,000 people. The traffic fatality rate for the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb was 6.9 per 100,000 people. Its disaster risk was listed as "relatively low."

An aerial view of Plano, Texas. (City of Plano / FOX Local)

Laredo, ranked 6th, was the only other Texas city in the top 10.

Least safe Texas cities

Houston, with an estimated population of 2.4 million, was ranked the second-least safe city in America, behind Memphis, Tennessee. The study found a violent crime rate of 11.5 and a property crime rate of 42.9 per 1,000 people. The traffic fatality rate was 11.6 per 100,000 people. The Gulf Coast city’s disaster risk was listed as "very high."

The skyline of Houston. (FOX 26 Houston)

Other Texas cities on the list

Dallas was ranked near the bottom of the safety list at 73, while neighboring Fort Worth was ranked 22nd. San Antonio fell just about in the middle at 54. The capital city of Austin was ranked 26th.