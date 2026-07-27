Triple-digit heat returns to North Texas as heat dome locks in high temperatures

The Brief Temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are forecast to hit 101 degrees Monday, with heat index values reaching up to 107. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep afternoon temperatures hovering between 102 and 105 degrees through Friday, triggering daily heat advisories. Conditions will stay dry with little hope for relief until a weak cool front brings a minor chance of rain late Friday into the weekend.



Triple-digit heat is returning to North Texas this week as a high-pressure system locks in extreme temperatures across the central and southern United States.

Triple-Digit Heat Returns

Following a brief weekend reprieve with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, high temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are forecast to hit 101 degrees Monday, with heat index values reaching up to 107.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of the region, with additional advisories likely to be reissued daily through the workweek.

Persistent Heat Dome

The intense heat is due to a strong ridge of high pressure, commonly referred to as a "heat dome," sitting directly over the region. The system is expected to push afternoon high temperatures to between 102 and 105 degrees through Friday.

While North Texas experienced decent rainfall earlier in the season, meteorologists caution that dry conditions will worsen this week under peak summer heating.

High pressure is in firm control for the workweek, so I don't have any precipitation around. Humidity levels will drop slightly in the afternoons, bringing heat index values closer to actual temperatures.

Distant Relief

Relief remains distant. A weak cool front is expected to settle into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a slight 10 percent chance of rain and eventually pulling temperatures back down into the upper 90s by Sunday.

While North Texas bakes under clear skies, severe weather is tracking along the northern perimeter of the heat dome. Storms are expected across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley, where cities including Chicago and Indianapolis face an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms.

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