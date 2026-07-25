FC Dallas signs 15-year-old Benjamin Flowers as youngest player in club history

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The Brief FC Dallas signed 15-year-old forward Benjamin Flowers to a Homegrown contract through 2030, making him the youngest pro signee in club history. The Texas native joined the academy at age 10 and has already played for MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC and the U.S. U-15 national team. Dual-eligible to represent both the U.S. and Mexico internationally, Flowers remains focused on climbing the ranks toward his MLS goal.



FC Dallas has signed 15-year-old forward Benjamin Flowers to a Homegrown contract, making him the youngest player ever to sign a professional contract in club history.

FC Dallas signs youngest player in history

What we know:

The deal announced Thursday runs through the 2030-31 season and includes a club option for 2031-32. Flowers becomes the 49th Homegrown player signed by FC Dallas, continuing the club's reputation as one of Major League Soccer's top developers of young talent.

Flowers joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2021 at age 10 after being discovered while playing youth soccer in the Dallas area. The Longview, Texas native, who was raised in Forney, Texas, quickly emerged as one of the academy's top prospects and earned his first call-ups to train with FC Dallas' first team earlier this year.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's top youth prospects, Flowers has competed in international tournaments in Germany and Mexico and participated in the Dallas Cup during his time with the FC Dallas Academy.

Benjamin Flowers’ rise through the FC Dallas Academy

Dig deeper:

The highly regarded prospect earned his first call-up to train with FC Dallas' first team earlier this year and has appeared in three matches for North Texas SC, the club's MLS NEXT Pro development team. Flowers has also represented the United States at the U-15 level, scoring two goals in three appearances this year.

He is eligible to play internationally for both the United States and Mexico.

FC Dallas officials said the signing of Flowers' reflects the club's long-standing commitment to developing academy players and creating a pathway to the professional level.

What they're saying:

Club president Dan Hunt called the signing "another proud day" for FC Dallas, saying it reflects the organization's commitment to developing academy players and providing a pathway to the professional game.

Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta said Flowers has earned the opportunity through his work ethic and believes the young forward has "a very bright future."

Flowers said signing with his hometown club fulfills a lifelong dream but views it as only the beginning of his professional career.

"I've always wanted to do this. It's my hometown club, so it's an amazing achievement," Flowers said. "It's one step of the ladder, and I still want to be the best player to come out of MLS."