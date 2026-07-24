Fort Worth police release body-camera video of officer shooting at woman

The Brief Fort Worth police released body camera video showing an officer firing at a woman during a foot chase on July 15. No one was injured. Police say the officer fired after the woman reached into her purse, believing she may have been reaching for a gun. Officers did not find a gun on the woman, and the department's Major Case Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.



Fort Worth police have released body camera video after an officer fired a shot at a woman last week. No one was injured in the July 15 incident near Everman Parkway and Oak Grove Road.

What we know:

Fort Worth police were responding to calls about a woman firing a gun but did not find a gun on the woman they shot at. Body camera footage also captures one officer asking another, "Why'd you shoot?"

The woman was not injured but has been charged with multiple alleged crimes.

Officer fires at woman during foot chase

Body camera footage shows a Fort Worth police officer shooting at, and arresting, 34-year-old Leandra Johnson after she appears to run away from officers investigating reports that she had fired a gun in her neighborhood on July 15.

Before officers arrived at Belshire Court, 911 dispatch heard at least one gunshot.

Multiple callers reported a woman shooting into trees and provided a description of the suspect.

"We're in a residential lot, and she just shot at our front tree, and now she's walking down toward our neighbor's house," one caller told dispatch.

"She's just walking around smiling, and we thought we heard fireworks from our backyard, but evidently there were two gunshots previously to this," another caller said.

Officer says woman reached into purse

Dig deeper:

Arriving officers identified the suspect, but when they got out of their marked patrol vehicle and told her to stop, she ran away.

During the encounter, one officer can be heard asking another officer, "Why'd you shoot?"

Johnson was not hit by the officer's gunfire.

In a media release, Fort Worth police said, "One officer observed the female reaching inside the purse she was holding. Fearing that the female may be reaching for the weapon, one officer fired his gun."

It is unclear whether the department believes protocol was followed.

Police investigation

What's next:

Police did not find a gun on Johnson, but they did recover an empty gun box matching the description of the reported firearm and ammunition matching a spent shell casing recovered outside.

Police also said several people came in and out of the home after the gunfire before the scene could be secured.

Fort Worth police declined to make anyone available for an on-camera interview Friday.

The department's Major Case Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

The officer involved is a two-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department.