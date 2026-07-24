Karmelo Anthony hearing dates set for possible new trial, judge removal

The Brief Karmelo Anthony’s legal team is seeking a new trial following his murder conviction in the fatal Frisco track meet stabbing of Austin Metcalf. Defense lawyers claim the trial was closed to the public, jury instructions were misleading regarding self-defense, and Judge John Roach publicly defended the verdict to reporters. A hearing to address replacing Judge Roach due to alleged bias is set for Aug. 19, followed by arguments on the motion for a new trial on Aug. 20.



Hearings are set for next month as Karmelo Anthony seeks a new trial, six weeks after he was sentenced to prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet stabbing.

Karmelo Anthony seeks new trial

What we know:

Anthony’s legal team is seeking a new trial over claims that the trial was effectively closed to the public, that prosecutors did not honor an off-the-record evidentiary agreement, and that instructions to the jury made it difficult for them to consider Anthony acted in self-defense.

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They also asked for Judge John Roach to be removed from post-trial hearings because of his alleged bias.

In court filings, Anthony’s lawyers said the judge made comments to news reporters following the trial and "expressed personal opinions about the propriety and correctness of the jury's verdict, the fairness of the trial and the correctness of the judge's own rulings during the trial."

When a reporter asked Roach if the jury got it right, he responded, "Yeah, they did." The judge then reportedly explained himself and talked about his rulings.

The defense argued that the judge’s personal views suggest his probable decision on a motion for a new trial.

What's new:

A different Collin County judge will hold a hearing on Aug. 19 to on the motion to replace Judge Roach.

The next day, the defense team will argue their motion for a new trial.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Austin Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2, 2025.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife during a seating dispute during a regional track meet.

Anthony was a student at Centennial High School but was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. Metcalf reportedly told him to leave.

There was no evidence that the two young men knew each other.

Anthony has since been transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was then transported to his unit of assignment at the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Evidence from the trial, including security and police body camera video, was released by a Collin County judge last month.

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