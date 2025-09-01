Texas camps push back against pending laws banning cabins in floodplains

The Brief Three Kerr County youth camps are pushing back on flood safety bills after deadly floods. The legislation would ban camps from having cabins in a floodplain, a change the camps say is too costly. The camps claim the required rebuilding would cost millions on top of existing flood repairs.



Texas lawmakers are facing pushback from some youth camps as they craft new laws in the wake of July's deadly flooding.

Three camps sent lawmakers a letter, saying they can't afford to make the changes the legislature is considering.

Texas camp flood bill pushback

Rep. John McQueeney (R-Fort Worth) spoke with FOX 4 over the phone about the pushback Monday afternoon.

House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 would ban camps from getting a license to operate if they have housing in a floodplain. Both bills have been passed in their respective chambers.

McQueeney says he's personally seen the camps' letter, and he is remaining firm on the issue: these cabins must be moved or rebuilt away from the river bank.

The lawmaker says he's confident this vital legislation will become law.

Three Texas camps speak out

Three Kerr County camps are asking Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for financial help with the new and stricter flood safety requirements contained in two bills, according to the Texas Tribune.

The camps, Camp Waldemar, Vista Camps, and Camp Stewart, say the devastating July 4th flooding plus the financial burden proposed under state regulations pose an impossible challenge.

The letter signed by the three camps, obtained by the Texas Tribune, reads in part:

"Collectively, our camps would face millions of dollars in mandated rebuilding costs for cabins subjected to the prohibition that did not sustain damage by recent flooding. These additional burdens would come on top of already significant flood repairs, operational expenses, and existing loans."

'For future generations of Texans'

What's next:

McQueeney tells FOX 4 he's adamant children cannot go to bed in a flood plain.

His statement in response to the letter from the three camps reads:

"I am confident it will get figured out for those camps. Whether through investment by the camps, their families, the community at large, or the state of Texas. All options should be on the table. We must do this for these families and for future generations of Texans."

Both HB 1 and SB 1 need to clear another chamber before they are sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

Texas Hill Country flooding

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of July 4th, the Guadalupe River raged out of its banks.

More than 130 people were killed. This includes 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic who were asleep.

Last month, Texas lawmakers heard testimony from victims' families, including the parents of children at Camp Mystic.

Families back the camp safety bills, pointing out the failures of the camps and local government.