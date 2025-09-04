Watchdog group files to unseal Angela and Ken Paxton divorce records

article

The Brief Campaign for Accountability is asking a Collin County court to unseal the divorce records of Angela and Ken Paxton. The group claims the information in the divorce filings is of public interest because they are both elected officials. Sen. Angela Paxton filed for divorce in July on "biblical grounds."



A nonprofit watchdog group has asked a district court judge in Collin County to unseal the divorce records of state Sen. Angela Paxton and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Campaign for Accountability said the motion was filed because of the "public's overriding interest" in knowing information about their elected officials.

What they're saying:

"Law and precedent overwhelmingly support unsealing the Paxtons’ divorce records in the interest of public knowledge. Courts have routinely unsealed records in similar cases involving elected officials, and we are asking this Court to do the same," CfA Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith said.

Angela Paxton filed to have the divorce sealed just days after it was ordinally filed.

CfA cites several cases of other public officials being denied a sealed divorce because of public interest.

"Texas voters deserve no less than their counterparts in Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Arizona; they too are entitled to transparency about their public officials and candidates for elective office," court documents read.

The group contends that reports that the Paxtons claimed three homes as primary residences for homestead exemptions and that Ken Paxton may have misrepresented some properties on financial disclosure forms as another reason the records should be made public.

"Ken Paxton is the top law enforcement officer in Texas and now a U.S. Senate candidate. The public has every right to information that may reflect upon his character," Kuppersmith said.

Angela Paxton files for divorce

In July, Angela Paxton filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" and accused Ken Paxton of adultery. She said the couple had not lived together for more than a year before the filing.

What they're saying:

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation," Angela Paxton said shortly after filing for divorce. "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

Ken Paxton said the couple were starting a new chapter in their lives.

The other side:

"I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren," Ken Paxton said. "I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time."

Angela Paxton was elected to the Texas Senate in 2019. The McKinney Republican represents a portion of North Texas that includes most of Collin County and all of Hunt and Rains counties.

Ken Paxton was elected attorney general in 2015 after previously serving in both chambers of the Texas legislature.

The Paxtons met at Baylor University and have been married since 1986. The pair have four children and five grandchildren.

Ken Paxton controversies

Ken Paxton's tenure as attorney general has been marked with turmoil leading up to his impeachment trial in 2023.

Paxton was acquitted on all 16 articles raised against him by the Texas Senate. Angela Paxton was not allowed to vote in the trial.

During the trial, Ken Paxton was accused of having an affair with Laura Olson. She was called as a witness during the impeachment trial but was "deemed unavailable to testify."

Last month, Paxton's felony securities fraud case was dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Paxton was accused of selling securities without a license and without disclosing to buyers that he was being paid.

In March 2024, Paxton agreed to a pretrial intervention which required the attorney general to complete 100 hours of community service, 15 hours of legal ethics training and pay around $300,000 in restitution to the alleged victims.