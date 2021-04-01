Texas A&M Commerce expanding to Dallas in November

The Texas A&M University system is making a major move into Dallas.

Texas A&M Commerce will expand and take over the top two floors of a building near the North Central Expressway and Northwest Highway, right across from the NorthPark Center.

It will be the headquarters for the university’s education and business colleges.

A&M Commerce already operates extended locations in Frisco, McKinney and Mesquite.

"We’ll begin to offer accessible, affordable and high-quality education in North Dallas. What makes it particularly exciting for me is A&M Commerce, a member of the Texas A&M University system, is leading that charge and will begin to offer economic programming in this area," said Mark Rudin, the president of Texas A&M Commerce.

Classes are expected to start on Nov. 1.