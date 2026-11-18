The Brief On November 18 at around 7 a.m., Celina Police assisted state authorities in executing a felony warrant for 37-year-old Marvin Colvin for engaging in organized criminal activity. Colvin fled from officers, who arrested two other individuals at the scene. Colvin was later arrested after being discovered in a garbage can. The three suspects face a combined six charges, including resisting arrest and medicaid fraud.



A Celina man was found in a garbage can attempting to evade arrest on a felony warrant for medicaid fraud.

Medicaid fraud arrest

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 18, at around 7 a.m., the Celina Police Department assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in executing a felony warrant for 37-year-old Marvin Colvin.

Colvin's warrant was for engaging in organized criminal activity.

During the operation, Colvin fled from officers. Two other individuals, 38-year-old Terry Bradford and a juvenile suspect, physically resisted officers during detainment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Celina Police Department

Celina police were later able to capture Colvin with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations agents and a Frisco Police Department K9 team.

Colvin was arrested around 10 a.m. after apparently being found in a garbage can.

The three suspects face a total of six charges: one count of engaging in criminal activity — Medicaid fraud, two counts of resisting arrest, one count of hindering apprehension, and one count of assault on a peace officer.

Bradford is facing resisting arrest and hindering apprehension charges, according to the Collin County Jail.

Terry Bradford, 38 (Collin County Jail)

What we don't know:

The identity of the juvenile suspect has not been released.

We don't know the details of what led police to execute the felony warrant for Colvin's arrest.

What's next:

Celina Police say questions about the fraud investigation should be directed to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.