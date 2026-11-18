Celina Medicaid fraud suspect arrested after being found in garbage can
CELINA, Texas - A Celina man was found in a garbage can attempting to evade arrest on a felony warrant for medicaid fraud.
Medicaid fraud arrest
What we know:
On Wednesday, November 18, at around 7 a.m., the Celina Police Department assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in executing a felony warrant for 37-year-old Marvin Colvin.
Colvin's warrant was for engaging in organized criminal activity.
During the operation, Colvin fled from officers. Two other individuals, 38-year-old Terry Bradford and a juvenile suspect, physically resisted officers during detainment.
CTSY: Celina Police Department
Celina police were later able to capture Colvin with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations agents and a Frisco Police Department K9 team.
Colvin was arrested around 10 a.m. after apparently being found in a garbage can.
The three suspects face a total of six charges: one count of engaging in criminal activity — Medicaid fraud, two counts of resisting arrest, one count of hindering apprehension, and one count of assault on a peace officer.
Bradford is facing resisting arrest and hindering apprehension charges, according to the Collin County Jail.
Terry Bradford, 38 (Collin County Jail)
What we don't know:
The identity of the juvenile suspect has not been released.
We don't know the details of what led police to execute the felony warrant for Colvin's arrest.
What's next:
Celina Police say questions about the fraud investigation should be directed to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Celina Police Department.