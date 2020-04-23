Texas AG accuses 'dominant egg supplier in Texas' of price gouging during COVID-19 pandemic

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging “the dominant egg supplier in Texas” has been price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit accuses Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. of raising the price of their eggs by around 300 percent “without any supply issues or significant disruptions.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

AG Paxton reminded Texans that price gouging laws include retail suppliers.

“No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas, including suppliers of grocery stores and pharmacies,” Paxton said in a release. “My office will not tolerate any person or business taking advantage of hardworking Texans. Those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law.”

RELATED: Texas AG will 'aggressively' prosecute anyone price gouging during coronavirus pandemic

Those who are found guilty of price gouging may be required to reimburse the victims, and may be fined up to $10,000 for each violation, with an additional find of up to $250,000 for those price gouging the elderly.

Advertisement

Texans who believe they have encountered price gouging or disaster scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or click here to file a complaint online.

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases