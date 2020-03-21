Texas AG will 'aggressively' prosecute anyone price gouging during coronavirus pandemic

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is reminding everyone that his office will “aggressively” investigate and prosecute anyone, including retail suppliers, who is price gouging in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

State law prohibits price gouging after a disaster has been declared, and both President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott have declared a disaster.

The price gouging laws apply to anyone “selling necessities at an exorbitant or excessive price after a disaster.”

“No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas, and those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law,” AG Paxton said in a statement.

Those who are found guilty of price gouging may be required to reimburse the victims, and may be fined up to $10,000 for each violation, with an additional find of up to $250,000 for those price gouging the elderly.

Texans who believe they have encountered price gouging or disaster scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or click here to file a complaint online.