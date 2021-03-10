Texans over the age of 50 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15

article

Texas is now allowing people over the age of 50 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new 1C group will allow people 50 and older to be eligible to get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15.

"Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system," said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

So far, more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas

About 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.