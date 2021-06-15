Texans asked to conserve electricity through Friday as state's power grid struggles

article

It’s another hot day across Texas and another day when Texans are being asked to reduce electricity use as the state’s power grid struggles to keep up with demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas met Tuesday morning to discuss its emergency response and planning.

It is asking Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using large appliances as much as possible until Friday.

That's because a high number of power plants in Texas are unexpectedly offline for maintenance.

"This is a situation where they have to take the plant offline in order to fix something in order to continue operations," said Warren Lasher, the senior director of system planning for ERCOT.

When combined with a heat index above 100 degrees and high demand for power, it’s putting a strain on the grid.

RELATED: ERCOT issues conservation alert for Texas electric customers with temperatures in 90s

ERCOT operates the grid that powers most of Texas but doesn’t supply electricity.

"We operate the grid with the resources we have available. It’s the responsibility of the generation owners to make sure their plants are available during peak hours when customer demand is very high during the summer months," Lasher said. "Why across the fleet are we seeing all of these unexpected, unplanned, unscheduled maintenance issues?"

He called it concerning and said ERCOT is going to be doing analysis with power generation owners to determine exactly why so many plants are out of service at once.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills aimed at preventing a statewide power catastrophe like the one that happened during a winter storm in February.

More than 4 million Texans lost power as temperatures plunged into the single digits and at least 150 people died.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs bills addressing Texas' power grid failures

"Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas," Abbott said of the new laws which increase governance over ERCOT and sets requirements for the weatherization of some power plants.

But some experts questioned if enough was done to avoid a future catastrophe and Monday's conservation alert is giving customers an uneasy feeling just as a stretch of high summer temperatures begins in Texas.

Advertisement

Despite the current call for conservation, no rolling outages are expected.