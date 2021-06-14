ERCOT issues conservation alert for Texas electric customers with temperatures in 90s

ERCOT officials asked for energy conservation Monday as temperatures across the state approached their usual summer highs.

ERCOT said a "significant number of forced generation outages" combined with high electric usage triggered the alert.

"Texans are being asked to safely reduce their electric use," said the operator of the state's electric grid in a tweet just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

11,000 MW of generation was offline for repairs, ERCOT said, reducing the available capacity of the grid.

"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson in a statement. "This is unusual for this early in the summer season."

ERCOT believes up to 73,000 MW could be used at some point Monday. The previous record for a day in June was 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018.

The request to conserve comes four months after a catastrophic failure to keep the lights on and homes warm during an historic winter storm shook Texans' faith in the strength of the grid to work properly.

RELATED:

Despite record-breaking demand expected this summer, ERCOT believes it can meet demand

ERCOT ends call for energy conservation on April day in 70s, low 80s across North Texas