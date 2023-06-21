Expand / Collapse search

License revoked for Tarrant County strip club labeled ‘nuisance’

Tarrant County
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County revoked the operating license for a strip club that was labeled a public nuisance.

Temptations Cabaret, located just west of Fort Worth city limits, is now shut down.

Its permit was revoked under a clause that prevents strip clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of homes.

The county took action after a shooting last month left one person dead and three others injured.

The sheriff's office counted more than 200 calls for service to the club in two years for shootings, drugs, and other crimes.